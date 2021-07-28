Flexible AC Transmission System Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2017-2023

Overview of Flexible AC Transmission System Market

According to a new report titled, Flexible AC Transmission System Market by Compensation Type (Series Compensation, Shunt Compensation, and Combined Series-Shunt Compensation), Controller (Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM), Static Var Compensator (SVC), Unified Power Flow Controllers (UPFC), Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator (TCSC), and Others), and Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Electric Utility, Railways, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global Flexible AC transmission system market was valued at $508 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,034 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The growth of the global flexible AC transmission system market is driven by high requirement for advanced electric power transmission systems, increase in demand for voltage & power control solutions, and growth in need of reliable power systems under contingencies. However, high initial cost of infrastructure and restoration of traditional plants are expected to restrict the market growth. Conversely, the emerging smart grid solutions are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

The key players operating in the flexible AC transmission system market are General Electric, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NR Electric Co., Ltd., Hyosung, ALSTOM, Crompton Greaves, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Adani Power.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Flexible AC Transmission System market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Compensation Type

Series Compensation

Shunt Compensation

Combined series & shunt compensation

By Controller

Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM)

Static Var Compensator (SVC)

Unified Power Flow Controller (UPFC)

Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator (TCSC)

Others

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Electric Utilities

Railways

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD FLEXIBLE AC TRANSMISSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD FLEXIBLE AC TRANSMISSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD FLEXIBLE AC TRANSMISSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

