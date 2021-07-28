Flight Inspection Market To Witness Heavy Growth Prospects Via – Aerodata AG, Airfield Technology, Bombardier, Norwegian Special Mission, Radiola Limited

Flight inspection ensures periodic evaluation of navigational aids employed in aviation, such as flight procedures and electronic signal for the safety and accuracy purposes. The North America market is expected to witness good growth due to the emergence of regulatory guidelines for airport infrastructural development. Establishment of new standards is likely to create a favorable landscape for the key players of the flight inspection market.

The flight inspection market is expected to proliferate in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the development of new airports and increasing air passenger traffic. Increasing prominence of pilot assistance and aircraft control system and stringent safety regulations for the aviation industry are further likely to propel the growth of the flight inspection market. However, airport up-gradation projects and increasing inspection activities are also expected to escalate industry growth in the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

– Aerodata AG

– Airfield Technology, Inc.

– Bombardier, Inc.

– ENAV S.p.A.

– Norwegian Special Mission AS (Sundt Group)

– Radiola Limited

– Saab AB

– Safran SA

– SKY KG Airlines

– Textron Aviation

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Flight Inspection

Compare major Flight Inspection providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Flight Inspection providers

Profiles of major Flight Inspection providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Flight Inspection -intensive vertical sectors

The global flight inspection market is segmented on the basis of solution and end user. Based on solution, the market is segmented as system and services. By system, the market is further segmented as fixed system, mobile system, and ground-based system. The service segment is further classified into routine, commissioning, and special inspection. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as defense airports and commercial airports.

Flight Inspection Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Flight Inspection Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Flight Inspection market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Flight Inspection market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Flight Inspection market is provided.

