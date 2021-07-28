Food Shelf Life Testing Market Growth , Trends Outlook and Forecast 2026 | ALS Limited, Intertek, AgriFood Technology, Merieux

According to Publisher, the Global Food Shelf Life Testing Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growth in demand for packaged and convenience foods, increasing microbial contamination in food products and increased demand in the foods and beverages industry. However, lack of harmonization of shelf-life regulations is hindering the market growth.

Shelf-life denotes that particular time during which a product remains effective and free from deterioration, and thus saleable without becoming unfit for use, consumption, or sale. Shelf-life testing is done in a laboratory to determine the food products expectant shelf-life within which the product should be consumed. This test also makes the product microbiologically safe. Shelf-life testing reduces the risk of product recalls.

Amongst application, Dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth as a pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid. A supplement can provide nutrients either extracted from food sources or synthetic, individually or in combination, in order to increase the quantity of their consumption. By Geography, the growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as growth in the number of shelf-life testing laboratories in India and China, the rise in the number of incidences of bacterial infectious diseases in the region, and growing adoption of convenience and packaged food in the region.

Some of the key players in global Food Shelf Life Testing market are ALS Limited, SGS SA, Intertek, AgriFood Technology, Merieux, Premier Analytical Services, RJ Hill Laboratories, TV Nord Group, AsureQuality, SCS Global, Eurofins, Bureau Veritas, Microchem Lab Services (PTY) and Symbio Laboratories.

Types Covered:

– Accelerated

– Real Time

Applications Covered:

– Animal Feed

– Pet Food

– Human Food

– Dietary Supplements

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Food Shelf Life Testing Market, By Type

6 Global Food Shelf Life Testing Market, By Application

7 Global Food Shelf Life Testing Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

