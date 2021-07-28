Global Aerospace & Defense Contract Manufacturing Industry 2019 Market Research Report

Global Aerospace & Defense Contract Manufacturing Industry

The contract manufacturing in aerospace & defense is intended to offer various services, such as manufacturing, engineering, modification & maintenance, assembly, and supply chain management. In addition, it involves bringing advanced solutions to defense, commercial and space customers. The contracts are awarded by both government and commercials to the contract manufacturers. One of the major factors driving the growth of global aerospace & defense contract manufacturing market includes surging demand for commercial airplanes. For instance, The Boeing Company has gained 550 net new orders for its 737 commercial aircraft in 2016. However, in 2017, it has gained 745 net new orders for 737 commercial aircraft. These figures reflect increasing demand for commercial airplanes, which in turn is significantly influencing the need for contract manufacturers to meet the growing demand for airplanes and maintain quality standards.

Moreover, increasing R&D spending by contract manufacturers and pressure to meet stringent quality standards is also supporting to drive market growth. Furthermore, increasing government contracts in the aerospace & defense industry and the presence of major contract manufacturers across the globe are also boosting the aerospace & defense contract manufacturing market. However, quality concerns and tariffs imposed on raw materials are some of the factors that are hampering the growth of aerospace & defense contract manufacturing market. Besides this, increasing aerospace & defense budget by countries and rising military tension across countries are expected to offer significant opportunity for the market growth in the near future.

Furthermore, the global aerospace and defense contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of end-users and services. On the basis of end users, the market can be classified into commercials and government. The government segment is further sub-segmented into the army, air force, navy and coast guard. There is a significant rise in the contracts from government has been witnessed, which is further contributing towards the growth of government aerospace and defense contract manufacturing market. However, commercial segment is expected to drive significantly due to surging demand for commercial aircraft by international airlines, such as jet airways. Based on services, the market is segmented into design & engineering, assembly, manufacturing, and others.

Furthermore, the global aerospace & defense contract manufacturing market is classified on the basis of geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & RoW. North America is estimated to share significant market share in the global aerospace & defense contract manufacturing market followed by Europe due to the presence of major market players such as The Boeing Company, Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and many more in these regions. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period owing to increasing defense expenditure by the countries, such as India & China.

Some of the key vendors of the aerospace & defense contract manufacturers comprise The Boeing Company, BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp., General Dynamics Corp., and Northrop Grumman Corp. These companies adopt various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and partnership to be competitive in the aerospace & defense industry. For instance, In April 2018, partnership agreement has been made between Boeing and Rohde & Schwarz. This agreement aims to provide Rohde & Schwarz’s next-generation software-defined airborne radio (SDAR) on H-47 Chinook helicopters. According to Boeing, the customers will enjoy the benefits such as excellent voice, agility, data connectivity, frequency hopping, and custom-made encryption, compared to traditional radios.

The market study of global aerospace & defense contract manufacturing market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

The report is intended for government and private companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis of market size and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

