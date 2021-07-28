Global Almond Oil Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Global Almond Oil Industry
Almond Oil is an oil expressed from the nuts of almond tree. It is used as an emollient in skin creams and is also used to soften ear wax. The tree is native to SW Asia but is widely grown in warm regions for its nuts. Almond trees grow to an average height of 7 m; they have attractive pink flowers and are grown for ornament in cooler regions. The sweet almond oil, or Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis is pressed from the ripe seeds (nut) of the almond tree. It is a versatile, carrier oil, good for all skin types. Ground almonds make for excellent natural abrasives. Moist with Sweet Almond Oil, ground almonds help replenish the oils lost from the skin during the cleansing process; being rather soft in texture, they produce a gentle massaging effect in exfoliators. Almond Oil is very lubricating and can relieve itching and inflammation; a wonderful, natural moisturizer for ‘dishpan’ hands and chapped skin.
At present, the production of almond oil focused in USA , Europe areas, which mainly depends on the growth environment with almond trees. Other area gradually began to commercial cultivation, but small in number.
Currently, it is in USA , China and Australia, the output area is greater than the needs of the region, and therefore, these areas is a major exporter, accounting for 80 percent of global exports.
Currently, the production of almond oil is mainly subject to climate and downstream applications, now almond oil application growth has been concentrated in cosmetic and foods, demand in the cosmetic industry is relatively stable.
As the production of almond oil has certain harm to the environment, especially forests and wildlife habitat, and therefore, the Government has increased its investment in environmental protection, which makes the manufacturer’s profit decline.
Currently, for new entrants to the investors, we recommend to increase R & D investment in the almond oil in biofuels and industrial applications, which is conducive to grasp the future of almond oil trend.
The global Almond Oil market is valued at 360 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Almond Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Almond Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Almond Oil in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Almond Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Almond Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Almond Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Almond Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Almond Oil companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Almond Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
