Global Annatto Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Annatto market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Annatto market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Annatto market status and forecast, categorizes the global Annatto market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Annatto is an orange-red condiment and food coloring derived from the seeds of the achiote tree. It is often used to impart a yellow or orange color to foods, but sometimes also for its flavor and aroma. The color of annatto comes from various carotenoid pigments, mainly bixin and norbixin, found in the reddish waxy coating of the seeds.

Annatto is a kind of natural colors that will replace all chemical origin raw materials with eco-sustainable natural solutions. Annatto is, for the most part, commercially grown for its dye product. Virtually any yellow or orange food product may be successfully colored with annatto, which also acts as an antioxidant and can often improve the stability of a product. Annatto is especially suited for coloring dairy products such as cheese, ice cream and yogurt, and finds further applications in popcorn (oil/butter), confectionary products, snack foods, dry mixes and soft drinks.

Annatto is extracted from the orange coloured outer coat surrounding the seeds of the shrub Bixa orellana. This plant is native to South America, India, East Africa, the Caribbean and Philippines. Two types of commercial annatto of different shades are available: an oil soluble extract containing bixin, and a water soluble extract containing norbixin as major pigment.

World consumption, estimated at about 654 MT of annatto in 2011, has been rapidly enhanced to 789 MT per year in 2015. Out of this 24.2% from North America, 21.92% from Europe and 18.40% from Japan in 2015, the global annatto consumption market is led by North America. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of annatto are concentrated in DDW, Hansen, FMC, WILD Flavors, Kalsec, Vinayak Ingredients, Aarkay Food Products, AICACOLOR, Biocon del Peru, Zhongda Biological and Guangzhou Qianyi.

In application, annatto downstream is wide and recently annatto has acquired increasing significance in various fields of food dye industry, fabric industry, cosmetic industry and others. Globally, the annatto market is mainly driven by growing demand for natural and ecofriendly dyes. Food industry accounts for nearly 60.93% of total downstream consumption of annatto in global.

In the future, annatto production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of annatto is estimated to be 942 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Annatto market is valued at 47 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 50 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

DDW

Hansen

FMC

WILD Flavors

Kalsec

Vinayak Ingredients

Aarkay Food Products

AICACOLOR

Biocon del Peru

Zhongda Biological

Guangzhou Qianyi

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Oil-Soluble Annatto

Water-Soluble Annatto

Emulsified Annatto

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food Industry

Natural Fabric Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

