Global Benzene Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast Up to 2025

Global Benzene Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Benzene Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Benzene is one of the natural components of crude oil. It is a highly flammable colorless liquid with a sweet odor. Benzene is primarily used as an intermediate to make chemicals such as styrene, ethylbenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, and nitrobenzene. More than 50% of the entire benzene produced is processed into styrene, which is used to make plastics and polymers. A small amount of benzene is used to make rubbers, detergents, explosives, lubricants, dyes, drugs, and pesticides.

Currently, the Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of benzene and all of its downstream derivatives, which consumed more than 47.0% of the total consumption in 2017. Among all the countries, China dominates the benzene market, which consumed the maximum volume of benzene in 2017. The market volume consumption is these products comparatively low in the ROW region, but is expected show the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023, followed by the Asia-Pacific.

Global Benzene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Benzene.

This report researches the worldwide Benzene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Benzene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Benzene capacity, production, value, price and market share of Benzene in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

ExxonMobil

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell

The Dow Chemical Company

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

GS Caltex

Haldia Petrochemicals

Indian Oil Corporation

NAFTPRO Petroleum Products

Phillips 66

PTT Global Chemical

RÜTGERS

Saudi Arabian Oil

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665344-global-benzene-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Benzene Breakdown Data by Type

Ethylbenzene

Cumene

Cyclohexane

Nitrobenzene

Alkylbenzene

Benzene Breakdown Data by Application

Plastics

Polymers

Others

Benzene Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Benzene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Benzene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Benzene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665344-global-benzene-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Benzene Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Benzene Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Benzene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ethylbenzene

1.4.3 Cumene

1.4.4 Cyclohexane

1.4.5 Nitrobenzene

1.4.6 Alkylbenzene

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Benzene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Plastics

1.5.3 Polymers

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.1.4 Benzene Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 ExxonMobil

8.2.1 ExxonMobil Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.2.4 Benzene Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Reliance Industries Limited

8.3.1 Reliance Industries Limited Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.3.4 Benzene Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Shell

8.4.1 Shell Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.4.4 Benzene Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 The Dow Chemical Company

8.5.1 The Dow Chemical Company Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.5.4 Benzene Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

8.6.1 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.6.4 Benzene Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 GS Caltex

8.7.1 GS Caltex Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.7.4 Benzene Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Haldia Petrochemicals

8.8.1 Haldia Petrochemicals Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.8.4 Benzene Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Indian Oil Corporation

8.9.1 Indian Oil Corporation Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.9.4 Benzene Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 NAFTPRO Petroleum Products

8.10.1 NAFTPRO Petroleum Products Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Benzene

8.10.4 Benzene Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Phillips 66

8.12 PTT Global Chemical

8.13 RÜTGERS

8.14 Saudi Arabian Oil

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]