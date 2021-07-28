Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A recent market study published by QY Research consists of a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. The report provides the historical as well as present growth parameters of the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market. The report features salient and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the report:

Bicycle Parts and Accessories are a general term for all parts and accessories of bicycles. According to the structural frame of the bicycle body, it can be divided into several categories: transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components, and so on.

The report commences with a scope of the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market that includes the key findings and vital statistics of the market. This market research report also consists of the market value of the major segments of the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market. QY Research has found a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the global market that helps the readers to better understand the basic information of the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market. It also highlights the exclusions and inclusions that help the client to understand the scope of the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market.

The report consists of key market trends, which are likely to impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. Evaluation of in-depth industry trends is included in the report, along with their product innovations and key market growth.

QY Research report also includes the macro-economic factors, which are likely to influence the growth of the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market during the forecast period. Along with the factors, the report also analyzes the growth opportunities of the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market. It sheds light on the trends, restraints, and drivers to understand the growth prospects followed by the key players in the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market.

Geographical Outlook:

In 2018, the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size was increased to 5499.1 million US$ from xx million US$ in 2014, and it will reach 6572.5 million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 2.6%% between 2019 and 2025.

QY Research report provides a detailed information to the clients about the various factors that are impacting on the growth of the regions across North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segment Analysis:

The report provides detailed segments based on product type and applications so that the readers can better understand each segment that influences the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market growth.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Transmission Parts

Frame & Forks Parts

Wheel Parts

Steering Components

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Mountain Bicycles

Road Bicycles

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Bicycle Parts and Accessories key manufacturers in this market include:

Shimano

SRAM

Fox Factory Holding

Campagnolo

HL CORP

GIANT

DT SWISS

Prowheel

MERIDA

Dorel Industries

Eastman Industries Limited

Colnago

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

