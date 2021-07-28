Global Chelating Agent Market 2019 : Spectacular Deal, Investment Opportunity, Aspirant Execution And Competition Analysis 2027

This report provides in depth study of “Chelating Agent Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Chelating Agent Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Chelating agents are the chemical components also known as aschelants, chelators, or sequestering agents. These compounds react with metal ions to form a stable, water-soluble complex. A chelating agent can form multiple bonds to a single metal ion which mean it is a multidentate ligand. Owing to their metal specificity, chelating agents can function as flotaids and flocculants. Chelating agents have a ring-like center which forms at least two bonds with the metal ion allowing it to be excreted. Chelating agents are usually organic compounds used in a variety of end-user industries.

The global chelating agent market is growing at a significant pace owing to the rising demand for water treatment chemicals and pulp & paper industry. Increasing demand for chelating agents for industrial cleaning and household applications for removal of salts, metal oxides and hard water scale from fabrics further drives chelating agents market. Rapidly increasing urbanization, accelerated population coupled with steady industrialization are projected to impact the demand for chelating agent positively. However, eco-toxicological risks associated with the use of conventional chelating agents may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the development of more biodegradable chelating agents provides a lucrative opportunity for the market players over the forecast period.

The “Global Chelating Agent Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the chelating agent market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global chelating agent market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading chelating agent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global chelating agent market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The chelating agent market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the chelating agent market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the chelating agent market in these regions.

Global Chelating Agent Market – By Type

Aminopolycarboxylate

Organphosphonates

Phosphates and Phosphonates

Others

Global Chelating Agent Market – By Application

Pulp and Paper

Water Treatment

Cleaners

Agrochemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Others

Global Chelating Agent Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM

