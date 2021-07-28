Global Hardwood Plywoods Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Hardwood Plywoods Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hardwood Plywoods Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Hardwood Plywoods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hardwood Plywoods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hardwood Plywoods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
UPM
SVEZA
Georgia-Pacific
Samko Timber
West Fraser
Greenply Industries
Metsa Wood
Rimbunan Hijau
Samling
Syktyvkar Plywood Mill
Weyerhaeuser
Swanson Group
Potlatch Corporation
Roseburg
Demidovo Plywood Mill
Columbia Forest Products
Penghong
Xingang
DeHua
Yunfeng
Happy Group
Fuxiang
King Coconut
Luli
Ganli
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
<6mm
6mm-18mm
>18mm
Segment by Application
Furniture Industry
Packaging
Interior Decoration
Others
