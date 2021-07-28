Global Laboratory Refrigerator And Oven Market Research Report 2019
Global Laboratory Refrigerator And Oven Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Laboratory refrigerator is referred to an appliance used in the research laboratory to preserve the biological samples, chemical compounds, and specimens. It is mainly used for storing blood components, vaccines, pharmaceutical supplies, and other degradable compounds. Whereas laboratory oven or laboratory furnace refers to convection appliance, widely adopted for annealing, polymer curing, sterilizing biohazards, and sample testing.
The global Laboratory Refrigerator And Oven market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Laboratory Refrigerator And Oven volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laboratory Refrigerator And Oven market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AGA Marvel
Azbil Telstar, S.L.
Carbolite GERO Limited
Chart Industries
Cole-Parmer Instrument Company
Eppendorf AG
Haier Biomedical
Helmer Scientific
Labcold Ltd.
NuAire Inc.
Panasonic Healthcare Holdings
Philipp Kirsch GmbH
Sheldon Manufacturing
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Worthington Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Refrigerator
Oven
Segment by Application
Biotech
Medical
Life Science
