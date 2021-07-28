Global Mango Butter Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Mango Butter Industry

This report studies the global Mango Butter market status and forecast, categorizes the global Mango Butter market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Mango butter is extracted from the kernels of the mango, which grows in the tropical climates of the world. Mango butter is a sweet smelling soft butter extracted from kernels of the mango. Mango butter is similar to shea and cocoa butters in consistency but differs in fatty acid content. Mango butter is rich antioxidants, vitamin A and E. The natural form of mango butter is semi-solid and non-greasy, and it is used as a moisturizer for hair and skin as well as an ingredient in cooking.

Mango Butter is mainly produced in USA, Europe and India, and Mango Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. Major producing countries are USA, India and China.

First, Mango Butter market is mainly in USA and Europe. Global capacity of Mango Butter is 5060 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.33% in 2015 and global sales is 4220 tonnes with a growth rate of 4.66% in 2015.

Second, there are major two classifications of Mango Butter in this report, the unrefined Mango Butter, and refined Mango Butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of Mango Butter is 17.95% and 82.05% in 2015.

Third, the major applications of Mango Butter are cosmetics industry, food industry and Pharmaceutical industry. Globally, the sales share of each application of Mango Butter is 45.98%, 16.98% and 27.33% in 2015.

At last, the average price for Mango Butter is in a stable.

The global Mango Butter market is valued at 28 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 36 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hallstar BIOCHEMICA

Manorama Group

Jarchem Industries Inc.

AOT

Alzo International Incorporated

EKOLOGIE FORTE PVT. LTD

Avi Natural

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Refined Mango Butter

Unrefined Mango Butter

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Mango Butter sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Mango Butter manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mango Butter are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Mango Butter Manufacturers

Mango Butter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Mango Butter Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Mango Butter market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Mango Butter Market Research Report 2018

1 Mango Butter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mango Butter

1.2 Mango Butter Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Mango Butter Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Mango Butter Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Refined Mango Butter

1.2.4 Unrefined Mango Butter

1.3 Global Mango Butter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mango Butter Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.4 Global Mango Butter Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Mango Butter Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mango Butter (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Mango Butter Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Mango Butter Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)