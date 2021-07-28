Global Sentiment Analysis Software Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Global Sentiment Analysis Software Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Sentiment Analysis Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Opinion mining (sometimes known as sentiment analysis or emotion AI) refers to the use of natural language processing, text analysis, computational linguistics, and biometrics to systematically identify, extract, quantify, and study affective states and subjective information. Sentiment analysis is widely applied to voice of the customer materials such as reviews and survey responses, online and social media, and healthcare materials for applications that range from marketing to customer service to clinical medicine.
During 2017, the retail industry accounted for the majority market shares and dominated the Sentiment Analysis Software market size. The online retail sector incorporates Sentiment Analysis Software for collecting data from their customers to retain loyal customers and provide them with enhanced online shopping experiences based on their feedback. Additionally, the Sentiment Analysis Software also helps in the analysis of competitive benchmarking and customer satisfaction index by collecting necessary data from retailers and their customers.
During 2017, the Americas was the leading contributor to the market and the region is expected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period as well. The region is witnessing a high adoption rate of Sentiment Analysis Software in various industry verticals such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare to improve marketing abilities, risk management systems, and customer experience. Furthermore, factors such as substantial investments for expansion by retail giants such as eBay, Amazon, Yahoo, and Google and the high penetration of the Internet, will also boost the adoption of sentiment software in this region.
Try Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4096901-global-sentiment-analysis-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Sentiment Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sentiment Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Angoss Software Corporation
Clarabridge
Bitext
Brandwatch
SAS Institute
General Sentiment
Lexalytics
Meltwater
NetOwl
Trackur
OdinText
OpenText
QuestionPro Survey Software
Social Smart Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
BFSI
Healthcare
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Sentiment Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Sentiment Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4096901-global-sentiment-analysis-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Sentiment Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Web-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sentiment Analysis Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Angoss Software Corporation
12.2.1 Angoss Software Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.2.4 Angoss Software Corporation Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Angoss Software Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Clarabridge
12.3.1 Clarabridge Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.3.4 Clarabridge Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Clarabridge Recent Development
12.4 Bitext
12.4.1 Bitext Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.4.4 Bitext Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Bitext Recent Development
12.5 Brandwatch
12.5.1 Brandwatch Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.5.4 Brandwatch Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Brandwatch Recent Development
12.6 SAS Institute
12.6.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.7 General Sentiment
12.7.1 General Sentiment Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.7.4 General Sentiment Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 General Sentiment Recent Development
12.8 Lexalytics
12.8.1 Lexalytics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.8.4 Lexalytics Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Lexalytics Recent Development
12.9 Meltwater
12.9.1 Meltwater Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.9.4 Meltwater Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Meltwater Recent Development
12.10 NetOwl
12.10.1 NetOwl Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Sentiment Analysis Software Introduction
12.10.4 NetOwl Revenue in Sentiment Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 NetOwl Recent Development
12.11 Trackur
12.12 OdinText
12.13 OpenText
12.14 QuestionPro Survey Software
12.15 Social Smart Software
Continued….
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym