Global (United States, European Union and China) Roadheader Market Research Report 2019-2025
In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Roadheader market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Roadheader market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Roadheader is kind of combine machine which could realize cutting, load, conveyor, automatic moving, spreading fog and cleaning dust. It almost uses on tunnel of coal mine, at recent years, the range of working of roadheader is greatly developing. It becomes mainly using on highway, railway, metro, national defense engineering project, water conservancy project, nonferrous metal and nonmetal mining tunnel, and mining exploring, etc.
Factors such as need to reduce environmental pollution from excavation process, increase in mining activates in the Asia-Pacific region, and rise in underground parking system in residential and commercial buildings fuel the growth of the roadheaders market. However, expensive pricing and long process in approval of new mining projects are few factors that affect the growth of the market.
In 2019, the market size of Roadheader is 359.2 million US$ and it will reach 450.8 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Roadheader.
This report studies the global market size of Roadheader, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Roadheader production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Sandvik
SANY GROUP
XCMG
Antraquip
BBM Group
Famur
Sunward
Mitsui Miike Machinery
DHMS
MSB Schmittwerke
Market Segment by Product Type
Cutting Power <100 kW
Cutting Power 100-300 kW
Cutting Power >300 kW
Market Segment by Application
Coal Mine
Roadway Development
Rock
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Roadheader status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Roadheader manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Roadheader are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
