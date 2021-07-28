Global (United States, European Union and China) Steel Sandwich Panels Market Research Report 2019-2025
In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Steel Sandwich Panels market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) Steel Sandwich Panels market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Steel sandwich panels are made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Steel sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as roof, wall, etc.
Steel Sandwich Panels market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low.
In 2019, the market size of Steel Sandwich Panels is 8411.1 million US$ and it will reach 10450 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Sandwich Panels.
This report studies the global market size of Steel Sandwich Panels, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Steel Sandwich Panels sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Kingspan
Metecno
Assan Panel
Isopan
NCI Building Systems
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
Romakowski
Lattonedil
RigiSystems
Silex
Isomec
GCS
Zhongjie Group
AlShahin
Nucor Building Systems
Tonmat
Marcegaglia
Italpannelli
Alubel
Changzhou Jingxue
Ruukki
Balex
Hoesch
Dana Group
Multicolor
Zamil Vietnam
BCOMS
Pioneer India
Panelco
Market Segment by Product Type
PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels
EPS Sandwich Panels
Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels
Market Segment by Application
Residential Building
Industrial Building
Agricultural Building
Cold Storage
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Steel Sandwich Panels status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Steel Sandwich Panels manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Sandwich Panels are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
