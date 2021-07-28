Global (United States, European Union and China) WiFi Smart Lock Market Research Report 2019-2025

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) WiFi Smart Lock market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global (United States, European Union and China) WiFi Smart Lock market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Smart door locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart door locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms. Smart door locks offer sophisticated “access control” features to any home or business. Proximity sensors like Bluetooth and NFC can enable a door to unlock whenever an authorized user’s smartphone approaches. Users can also remotely lock and unlock the door, or share access with any number of others, using mobile apps. Physical keypads provide a backup with many locks, but are no longer the main way to let yourself in.

ASSA ABLOY is a global leader. In 2018, the sale of ASSA ABLOY was 457.6 k units, and the company holds a sales share of 18.49%. With the completion of ASSA ABLOY’s integration of the US market leader, ASSA ABLOY will reach a 29% market share in 2019, which is much higher than ASSA ABLOY’s 10% market share in ordinary locks. Although several mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the past few years, the industry will not become more concentrated as more and more competitors join the industry.

In 2019, the market size of WiFi Smart Lock is 684.8 million US$ and it will reach 3429.7 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for WiFi Smart Lock.

This report studies the global market size of WiFi Smart Lock, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the WiFi Smart Lock sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ASSA ABLOY

Kwikset

Allegion

Dormakaba

August

SALTO

nello

Dessmann

Market Segment by Product Type

Door Levers Locks

Deadbolts

Padlocks

Market Segment by Application

Personal Residential

Home Security System

Institution & Government

Commercial Applications

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the WiFi Smart Lock status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key WiFi Smart Lock manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of WiFi Smart Lock are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

