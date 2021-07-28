GPON Equipment Market Set to Boom in Upcoming Years | Key Players include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Ericsson AB, Ubiquoss Inc., Motorola Solutions, Dasan Zhone Solutions, Calix

Overview of GPON Equipment Market

According to a recent report titled, GPON Equipment Market by Equipment Type and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global GPON equipment market was valued at $10,084 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $55,551 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the optical line terminal segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the GPON equipment market.

GPON (Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks) equipment comprises single optical fiber that can be accessed by multiple users through passive optical splitters. It is one of the most cost-effective technologies used for deployment of FTTH (Fiber to the Home). GPON standards use larger variable length packets compared to PON (Passive Optical Network) standards for offering better efficiency and higher bandwidth.

GPON equipment have become the preferred fiber access technology owing to its technology and performance benefits over legacy networks. In addition, increased bandwidth capabilities, voice over internet protocol, and digital content over single fiber optic line to residential households and office premises drive the global GPON equipment market. However, lower range compared to active optical network and slow data transmission rate during peak usage hours restrict the market growth. Conversely, rapid adoption of FTTH services across the world to support bandwidth-intensive applications lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Ericsson AB, Ubiquoss Inc., Motorola Solutions, Dasan Zhone Solutions, Calix, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Equipment Type

Optical Line Terminal

Optical Network Terminal

By End-use Industry

Hospitals

Residential

IT & Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

