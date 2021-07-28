Graph database Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025 | IBM, Microsoft, oracle, AWS, neo4j, tibco software

Global Graph database Market to reach USD 4240.1 million by 2025.

Global Graph database Market valued approximately USD 569.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Graph database market are emerging need to have precision and better response time to discover new correlations and multi-dimensional data management with real-time query support.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, Microsoft, oracle, AWS, neo4j, tibco software, franz, cray, datastax, stardog, bitnine, objectivity, fluree, blazegraph, memgraph. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? RDF & Property

By Application:

? Risk management & fraud detection

? Customer analytics

? Recommendation engines

By Component:

? Tools & services

By Deployment type:

? On-premises

? Cloud

By industry vertical :

? Telecom & IT

? Retail & e-commerce

? Manufacturing

