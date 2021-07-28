Healthcare BPO Services Market Technological Innovation, Business Growth and Top Key Players like HCL Technologies, Invensis Technologies, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services

The global healthcare BPO services is expected to reach US$ 68,198.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 35,818.9 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018-2025. Constant changes in government regulations, mounting pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs, rising consolidation in the healthcare BPO industry, the market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast years. However, hidden costs of outsourcing and dearth of skilled professionals and researchers can pose major challenges for the growth of global healthcare BPO services market.

Healthcare BPO Services Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Accenture, IBM, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Genpact, Xerox Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Capgemini, Omega Healthcare, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and, Magellan Solutions.

The healthcare BPO services market as per the payer service is segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. In 2017, the claims administration segment held a largest market share of 61.2% of the healthcare BPO services, by payer service. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025.

This report studies Healthcare BPO Services in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Healthcare BPO Services Market Segment by Payer Service: Claims Administration, Billing, Member Management, Provider Management, Fraud Management, and Others.

Healthcare BPO Services Market Segment by Provider Service: Medical Billing, Medical Coding, Finance & Accounts, and Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Pharmaceutical Service: Research & Development, Manufacturing, Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain & Logistics, and Others.

