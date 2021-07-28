Hemoperfusion Market is Booming Massively by 2024 with Top Players Jafron Biomedical, Baxter (Gambro), Biosun Medical, Kaneka, Asahi-Kasei, Aier
According to this study, over the next five years the Hemoperfusion market will register a 18.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 554.1 million by 2024, from US$ 278.7 million in 2019.
In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hemoperfusion business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hemoperfusion market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Hemoperfusion value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Activated Carbon Adsorption
Resin Adsorption
Resin Adsorption takes up the largest share of the market segmentation of 76%, and is the fastest growing segment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hepatic Encephalopathy
Certain Autoimmune Diseases
Drug Overdose
Specific Intoxications
Others
Hepatic Encephalopathy occupies the largest market share of Hepatic Encephalopathy and is the fastest growing
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Jafron Biomedical
Baxter (Gambro)
Biosun Medical
Kaneka
Asahi-Kasei
Aier
Toray Medical
Zibo Kangbei
Cytosorbents
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
