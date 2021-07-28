Identity Governance and Administration Market Growth Opportunity and Future Forecast 2019-2027 | Key Player are Oracle, IBM, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Broadcom, Microsoft

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) is commonly defined as the policy-based centralized set up of user identity management and access control. Identity governance and Administration helps support enterprise IT security and regulatory compliance. Due to increase in adoption of identity governance in the organization it is expected that Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) market will grow in the recent times.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising advent of globalization and the rise in regulatory compliances are expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for Identity Governance and Administration. In present scenario most of the organization focusing on meeting the regulatory compliance and along with that improving the efficiency of the identification process and this needs in the organization creating a demand of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) market. Growing security threats in the organization are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Identity Governance and Administration Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Identity Governance and Administration industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Identity Governance and Administration market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Identity Governance and Administration market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Identity Governance and Administration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Identity Governance and Administration market is segmented on the basis of Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type and Industry Vertical. Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. On the basis of Deployment Type the market is segmented into 0n-Premises, Cloud. On the basis of Organization Size the market is segmented into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. On the basis of Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, Telecom and It, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences and others.

Top Key Players in Identity Governance and Administration Market:

– Oracle

– IBM

– SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

– Broadcom

– Microsoft

– Evidian

– RSA Security LLC.

– Micro Focus

– One Identity LLC.

– Saviynt Inc.

Identity Governance and Administration Market Segments by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Key Takeaways Identity Governance and Administration Market Landscape Identity Governance and Administration Market – Key Industry Dynamics Identity Governance and Administration Market – Global Market Analysis Identity Governance and Administration Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product Type Identity Governance and Administration Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Tow Head Type Identity Governance and Administration Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology Identity Governance and Administration Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User Identity Governance and Administration Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Identity Governance and Administration Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

