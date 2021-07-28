Indian E-commerce logistics Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Indian E-commerce logistics Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 E-commerce logistics Market Indian Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The Indian e-commerce logistics market has been growing modestly during the forecast period (2018-2023). There are many pivotal factors that are motivating the Indian e-commerce logistics market which includes growing regional and global players, vast railway connectivity, growing e-commerce market and inexpensive workforce. Indian logistics market has been governed by global giants and regional players that are exploring the untapped Indian region. Indian infrastructure has been improved over the year. For an instance, Indian stands fifth in the largest railway connectivity and have great railway network which connects huge area covering all key region across India. The e-commerce market of Indian has been boosted by the growing internet penetration and rising number of smartphone users. Inexpensive workforce and cohesive government policies will benefit the logistics companies to stay competitive and will also enable them to explore Indian e-commerce market. The introduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) in the nation has also positively influenced the e-commerce logistics market since all the indirect taxes has been compiled into one. It allows the logistics companies to smoothen the movement of goods within the country.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3271392-indian-e-commerce-logistics-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

However, under developed infrastructure of the country limits the logistics companies to reach the rural areas of the nation that covers major part of the region. It also reduces the reach and connectivity for the logistics companies. Additionally, rising crude oil prices and its instability is also a concern for the logistics companies that affects the profit margin of the market players. The average movement speed of goods through Indian roadways are also much slower than the global average. As a result, it increases the delivery time and also slows down the operation of the company. The e-commerce logistics has largest share from the semi-urban area. The growing population in the semi-urban region and rising internet penetration in the areas are contributing into the growth of the market.

Moreover, Indian e-commerce logistics market players such as Indian postal services FedEx Express, DHL Express, E-com Express, Ekart Logistics, gojavas, Blue Dart, Delhivery, Gati Limited, Amazon Transportation Services and Aramex are contributing significantly into the growth of the market. The Indian post has shifted its focus from post and has identified more profit in delivering e-commerce parcel. Indian post has vast reach and good connectivity in rural areas. E-commerce companies use Indian post to explore the rural Indian region. The e-commerce logistics companies in Indian are currently focusing on expanding its reach in rural Indian and improving the time duration of delivery. The e-commerce logistics market of Indian is segmented on the basis of revenue and unit shipments.

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Indian e-commerce logistics market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Indian e-commerce logistics market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Indian e-commerce logistics market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Broad profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

AMAZON TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

2. APEX EXPRESS

3. ARAMEX

4. BLUE DART

5. DELHIVERY

6. DHL EXPRESS

7. E-COM EXPRESS

8. EKART LOGISTICS

9. EXPRESS COURIER SERVICES

10. FEDEX EXPRESS

11. FIRST FLIGHT

12. GATI LIMITED

13. GOJAVAS

14. INDIAN POSTAL SERVICES

15. ON DOT COURIERS AND CARGO LIMITED

16. OVERNITE EXPRESS LIMITED

17. SHIPROCKET

18. THE PROFESSIONAL COURIER PRIVATE LIMITED

19. TNT EXPRESS

20. TRACKON COURIER PRIVATE LIMITED

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3271392-indian-e-commerce-logistics-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING INTERNET PENETRATIONS AND RISING SMARTPHONE USERS

3.1.2. COHESIVE GOVERNMENT POLICIES

3.1.3. GROWING E-COMMERCE MARKET

3.1.4. NO ENTRY BARRIER FOR NEW PLAYERS

3.1.5. GROWING ECONOMY AND ECONOMIC WORKFORCE

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. COST OF REVERSE LOGISTICS

3.2.2. SPEED OF TRANSPORTATION IS SLOWER THAN THE GLOBAL AVERAGE

3.2.3. POOR INFRASTRUCTURE AND ROAD CONNECTIVITY IN RURAL INDIAN

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. TARGET MARKET OF OVER 400 MILLION

3.3.2. DIGITIZATION AND INCLINATION TOWARDS ONLINE TRANSACTIONS

3.3.3. WIDE SCOPE FOR VERTICAL INTEGRATION

3.3.4. OPPORTUNITY TO EXPLORE UNTAPPED RURAL AREA

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. INDIAN E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET, BY REVENUE

4.1.1. SERVICES

4.1.1.1. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

4.1.1.2. WAREHOUSING SERVICES

4.1.1.3. OTHER E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS SERVICES

4.1.2. PRODUCT

4.1.2.1. BABY PRODUCTS

4.1.2.2. PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

4.1.2.3. BOOKS

4.1.2.4. HOME FURNISHING PRODUCTS

4.1.2.5. APPAREL PRODUCTS

4.1.2.6. ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS

4.1.2.7. AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS

4.1.2.8. OTHERS

4.1.3. LOCATIONS

4.1.3.1. URBAN

4.1.3.2. SEMI-URBAN

4.1.3.3. RURAL

4.2. INDIAN E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET, BY UNIT SHIPMENT

4.2.1. SERVICES

4.2.1.1. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

4.2.1.2. WAREHOUSING SERVICES

4.2.1.3. OTHER E COMMERCE LOGISTICS SERVICES

4.2.2. PRODUCT

4.2.2.1. BABY PRODUCTS

4.2.2.2. PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

4.2.2.3. BOOKS

4.2.2.4. HOME FURNISHING PRODUCTS

4.2.2.5. APPAREL PRODUCTS

4.2.2.6. ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS

4.2.2.7. AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS

4.2.2.8. OTHERS

4.2.3. LOCATIONS

4.2.3.1. URBAN

4.2.3.2. SEMI-URBAN

4.2.3.3. RURAL

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY MARKET STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. INDIAN

6.1.1. URBAN AREA

6.1.2. SEMI-URBAN AREA

6.1.3. RURAL AREA

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym