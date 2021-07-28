IoT in Healthcare Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2025 | Medtronic, Microsoft, Proteus Digital Health, Qualcomm Life, Siemens Healthcare

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare comprises of solutions and services such as mobile applications, wearable devices, software etc. to benefit the patients and healthcare professionals in reduction of costs as well as increasing efficiency. Microsoft, Philips and GE Healthcare are among the major players operating in this market. . Global IoT in Healthcare market is expected to grow from US$ 20.15 billion in 2015 to US$ 135.87 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.2% between 2015 and 2025.

IoT in Healthcare Market Segment by Manufacturers:

GE Healthcare, IBM Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc. Microsoft Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Inc. Qualcomm Life, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, STANLEY Healthcare, Verily Life Sciences LLC.

The report aims to provide an overview of global IoT in Healthcare market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current IoT in Healthcare market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions.

This report studies IoT in Healthcare in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

IoT in Healthcare Market Segment by Solution: Medical systems & Devices and Software Solutions & Tools.

IoT in Healthcare Market Segment by Applications: Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Fitness & Wellness Measurement, Clinical Workflow Management and Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by End-user: Patients & Individuals, Diagnostic & Research and Labs, Hospitals & Healthcare Institutes and Government Authority.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Market Dynamic Factors: The IoT in Healthcare Market research report provides comprehensive forecast estimations supported by the market trends, development patterns, and analytical techniques. Even a minute change within the product profile would result in major changes within the product model, development platforms, and production strategies and methodologies.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

