Key Insights of Automotive Camera Market 2019 Growing at Strapping CAGR to Reach Highest Revenue by 2025
Automotive camera is specifically designed to increase driver’s situational awareness and for improving road side safety. The cameras can detect, identify, and analyze objects such as pedestrians, cars, bicycles, and others. Moreover, they enhance the overall driver experience and reduce the risks of accidents. They are used in numerous parts such as front, rear, side, and in-vehicle for a number of applications; for instance, driver drowsiness detection, side & rear view, lane departure & park-assist system, and other warning & detection functions.
The automotive cameras market is segmented by application, technology, vehicle type, and region. By application, the market is categorized into park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, driver monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking system, blind spot detection, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into infrared camera, thermal camera, and digital camera. On the basis of type of vehicle, it is segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.
Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the report are Automation Engineering Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Stonkam Co., Ltd., Mobileye N.V., Autoliv Inc., Magna International Inc., OmniVision Technologies, and Valeo.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global automotive camera market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY APPLICATION
Park Assist System
Lane Departure Warning System
Adaptive Cruise Control System
Driver Monitoring System
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Blind Spot Detection
Others
BY TECHNOLOGY
Thermal Camera
Digital Camera
Infrared Camera
BY VEHICLE TYPE
Passenger Vehicle
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
