Messaging Security Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis up to 2027

Rising network complexities across the globe has led to increased communication security issues. Strict compliance regulations in the North America region is boosting the demand for advanced security solutions. Besides, the countries in the Asia Pacific region offers potential growth opportunities owing to high investments in the message security infrastructure during the forecast period. The messaging security market is expected to soar in the forecast period with increasing instances of cyber-attacks coupled with the growing need to protect sensitive information from malware threats. Additionally, the increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions and emerging regulatory compliance are further expected to propel the market growth. However, rising adversity of advanced security threats may hamper the growth of the messaging security market. On the other hand, demands from instant messaging providers for security solution would offer key growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The “Global Messaging Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of messaging security market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode of communication, deployment mode, industry vertical, and geography. The global messaging security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading messaging security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Barracuda Networks, Inc.

2.Cisco Systems, Inc.

3.F-Secure

4.McAfee, LLC

5.Microsoft

6.Proofpoint, Inc.

7.Singtel

8.Sophos Ltd.

9.Symantec Corporation

10.Trend Micro Incorporated

The global messaging security market is segmented on the basis of component, mode of communication, deployment mode, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on mode of communication, the market is segmented as instant messaging and email messaging. On the basis of the deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government, healthcare, education, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global messaging security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The messaging security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting messaging security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the xx market in these regions.

