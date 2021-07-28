Micro Data Centers – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Delta Power Solutions, Dell , Panduit, ALTRON, A.S., Hitachi

According to Publisher, the Global Micro Data Centers Market is accounted for $2.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.45 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include deployment and commercialization of 5g network connectivity, growing demand for edge data centers, rising need for real-time data access in remote locations and rise in the number of SME’s. However, lack of awareness is restraining the market growth.

Micro Data Center is a modular system that is used to serve small businesses or which offers extra resources for an enterprise as per requirement. It offers various types of solutions to different types of complications or to handle various types of workloads which are not able to manage by large modular data centers or to buy outdated facilities. Micro Data Centers offer benefits such as built-in security systems and fire & flood protection.

Based on the End User, the IT & telecom sector segment has a growing prominence due to the rise in the installation of self-contained and modular facilities by telecom operators. Telecommunication companies require low latency and scalable solutions to enhance network connectivity. With the increase in the penetration of 5G technologies, the companies are more concerned toward the network and internet bandwidth quality. By Geography, The Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in the number of SMEs and their rapid business expansion. India and China are the major economies with high penetration of SMEs, owing to the increased government support for the establishment of new businesses.

Some of the key players in global Micro Data Centers market are Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Advanced Facilities, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Delta Power Solutions, Dell Inc., Panduit Corporation, ALTRON, A.S., Hitachi Ltd., Cannon Technologies, Ltd., Sicon Chat Union Electric Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC, Zellabox Technologies, Attom Technology and Canovate Group.

