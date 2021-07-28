Mobile Payment Market Growth and Forecast during the Forecast Period 2019-2027 | Key Player are MTN, ORANGE, PAYPAL, SAFARICOM, VODACOM

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Mobile payment also alludes to as mobile money, mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet generally refers to payment services controlled under financial regulations and performed from or via mobile phones. In place of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards, a consumer can use a mobile device to pay for a wide range of services including digital or physical goods. Under mobile payment, a mobile wallet is an app that contains your debit and credit card details so that users can pay for products and services digitally by using their mobile devices.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Advantages such as fast and easy payments, convenience, flexibility, and the rising demand & penetration of mobile phones are anticipated to boost the mobile payment market globally. Concerns such as cyberthieves who spoof your mobile wallet and malware in cell phones are one of the major restraining factors in the mobile payment market. Growing market attractiveness of mobile payments in emerging industry verticals especially retail, e-commerce, and entertainment is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the mobile payment market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Mobile payment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Mobile payment market with detailed market segmentation by mode of transaction, type of mobile payment, and application. The global mobile payment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile payment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global mobile payment market is segmented on the basis of mode of transaction, type of mobile payment and application. On the basis of mode of transaction, the mobile payment market is segmented into short message service, wireless application protocol and near field communication. The mobile payment market on the basis of the type of mobile payment is classified into, mobile money and mobile wallets. Based on application, the mobile payment market is segmented into hospitality and transportation, retail, healthcare, energy and utilities, entertainment and others.

Top Key Players in Mobile Payment Market:

– BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

– ECONET WIRELESS ZIMBABWE LIMITED

– MAHINDRA COMVIVA

– MASTERCARD INCORPORATED

– MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR S.A.

– MTN GROUP

– ORANGE S.A.

– PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

– SAFARICOM LIMITED

– VODACOM GROUP LIMITED

Mobile Payment Market Segments by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Key Takeaways Mobile Payment Market Landscape Mobile Payment Market – Key Industry Dynamics Mobile Payment Market – Global Market Analysis Mobile Payment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product Type Mobile Payment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Tow Head Type Mobile Payment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology Mobile Payment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User Mobile Payment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Mobile Payment Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

