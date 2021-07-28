NGS Sample Preparation Market Demand & Future Scope by 2027 Including Top Players-Nugen Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Perkinelmer

Next generation sequencing (NGS), has revolutionized genomic research. NGS is a powerful platform that enables to sequence the entire human genome within a single day. NGS offers ultra-high throughput, speed, scalability, which allows the researchers to perform a wide range of applications and study the biological systems. Library preparation is a crucial part of the next generation sequencing workflow and thus for successful sequencing, high quality libraries of sufficient yield and quality are required.

The market for NGS sample preparation is anticipated to grow positively during the forecast period, owing to the factors such as technological advancements in NGS Platforms, reduced cost of sequencing, and favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests. Furthermore, increasing applications of NGS is likely to widen up the opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Top Key Players Involved:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Nugen Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

The “Global NGS sample preparation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the NGS sample preparation Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, workflow, technology, application, end user and geography. The global NGS sample preparation Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading NGS sample preparation Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What the report features:-

– Global analysis of NGS Sample Preparation market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

– Forecast and analysis of NGS Sample Preparation market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

– Forecast and analysis of NGS Sample Preparation market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global NGS sample preparation Market segment is segmented on the basis of product type, workflow, technology, application and end user. The product type segment is segmented as sequencer systems, consumables and reagents. Workflow segment consists of target enrichment, library preparation, and quality control. Technology segment is classified into ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by synthesis (SBS), nanopore sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT), others. The application segment is classified as diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural and animal research and others. The end user segment includes hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutes and research centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global NGS sample preparation Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The NGS sample preparation Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting NGS sample preparation Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the NGS sample preparation Market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the NGS sample preparation Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from NGS sample preparation Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for NGS sample preparation Market in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key NGS sample preparation Market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

