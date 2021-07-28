Part Transfer Robots Market 2019 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- Yaskawa Motoman, Fanuc, Abb, Kuka, Kawasaki and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Part Transfer Robots Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Part Transfer Robots Market



Part transfer robots are used in the movement of components from one place to another in manufacturing industries. These robots can handle components of various sizes and shapes. The articulated robots segment accounted for the major shares of the part transfer robots market. Factors such as the increasing need for handling parts of the products with high efficiency and increased mobility will contribute to the growth of the articulated robots market in the coming years. As per this market research report, the automotive industry will hold the maximum share of the part transfer robots market until 2023. The increasing adoption of robotics system at the automotive facilities in applications such as molding, die casting, welding, painting, and part transfer will drive the market growth in this segment.

This report focuses on Part Transfer Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Part Transfer Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Part Transfer Robots in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yaskawa Motoman

Fanuc

Abb

Kuka

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Epson Robots

Apex Automation and Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies

Denso Robotics

TM Robotics

Staubli International

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Part Transfer Robots manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Delta Robots

Cartesian Robots

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Metal Industry

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other



