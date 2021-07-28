Peptide Synthesis Market How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years to 2027

Peptides are active and very specific drug substances. The peptides have higher variety of their biological functions, due to which they are used in a broad range of therapeutic areas. Moreover, they are progressively entering drug development paths as potential active pharmaceutical ingredients because of their large chemical space, high specificity, biological activity, relative ease of synthesis, ready availability, and low toxicity.

Peptide Synthesis Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Merck KGaA, GenScript, Aapptec, Biotage, CEM Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, and AstraZeneca Plc.

The peptide synthesis market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the factors such as increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs, increase in research activities and availability of funding for R&D, and development of advanced peptide synthesizers. The “Global Peptide Synthesis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a focus on the global peptide synthesis market trend.

This report studies Peptide Synthesis in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Peptide Synthesis Market Segment by Product: Reagents, Synthesizer and Chromatography.

Peptide Synthesis Market Segment by End-user: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, and Other End Users.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Therapeutic Area: Cardiovascular Disorder, Cancer, Respiratory Disorder, Metabolic Disorder, Dermatology and Others.

