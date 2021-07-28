Prescriptive Analytics Market report 2019-2027 by Regional Revenue, Growth & Trends Analysis- Angoss Software Corporation, Ayata, Fair Isaac, Frontline Systems, IBM, Microsoft, NGDATA, Profitect, River Logic

The manufacturing industries today operate in a dynamic ecosystem that is characterized by uncertainty and complexity. As the financial progress of these manufacturing organization relies upon their potential to quickly adapt to the transforming conditions in order to manage production cost efficiency. Therefore the industries across the globe are using the prescriptive analytics, which not only gives them the ability detect the spaces for process improvements but also find the most suitable course of action for that particular situation. The predictive analytics market can be associated to both descriptive as well as predictive analytics.

The “Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Prescriptive Analytics industry with a focus on the global Prescriptive Analytics market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Prescriptive Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, business function, deployment type, end-user and geography. The global Prescriptive Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012484003/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Angoss Software Corporation, Ayata, Fair Isaac Corporation., Frontline Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NGDATA, Inc., Profitect Inc., River Logic, Inc., and Sisense Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Prescriptive Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Prescriptive Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Prescriptive Analytics Market report.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012484003/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BUSINESS FUNCTION

8. PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

9. PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

10. PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ANGOSS SOFTWARE CORPORATION

12.2. AYATA

12.3. FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION.

12.4. FRONTLINE SYSTEMS, INC.

12.5. IBM CORPORATION

12.6. MICROSOFT

12.7. NGDATA, INC.

12.8. PROFITECT INC.

12.9. RIVER LOGIC, INC.

12.10. SISENSE INC.

13. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012484003/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.