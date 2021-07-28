Spirulina Powder Market – Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Top Key Players and Forecast 2019 to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of Spirulina Powder Market with detailed market segmentation by nature, application, sales channel and geography. The global spirulina powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading spirulina powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key spirulina powder companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Cyanotech Corporation, DDW The Colour House, DIC Corporation, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., General Nutrition Corporation, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd, Naturex S.A., NOW Health Group, Inc., Sensient Colors LLC and Others

The spirulina powder market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina coupled with the increasing influence of organized retailing. Moreover, the growing popularity of the vegan diet and adoption of herbal ingredients in cosmetic products further boost the spirulina powder market growth. However, lack of availability of spirulina severely restricts the growth of spirulina powder market. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of healthy food in developed countries is likely to showcase growth opportunity for the key players involved in the spirulina powder market during the forecast period. The global spirulina powder market is segmented on the basis of nature, application and sales channel.

Spirulina is blue-green microalgae rich in nutrients widely used in the food and beverages industry as a dietary supplement. It is a natural appetite suppressant which helps improve endurance and reduce fatigue. It possesses hypolipidemic and anti-inflammatory properties. Spirulina powder is preferred owing to its high nutritional values. Spirulina is rich in antioxidants and helps in safely reducing inflammation by maintaining the pH of the body. Besides, spirulina powder is also used in the manufacturing of natural colors.

The report analyzes factors affecting spirulina powder market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the spirulina powder market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Spirulina Powder Market Landscape Spirulina Powder Market – Key Market Dynamics Spirulina Powder Market – Global Market Analysis Spirulina Powder Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Spirulina Powder Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Spirulina Powder Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Spirulina Powder Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Spirulina Powder Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

