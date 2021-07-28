Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market to witness considerable upsurge during 2018-2027: Data Migration Services AG, Delphix, IBM, Informatica, PBS Software, Proofpoint, Solix Technologies

The growth of structured data archiving and application retirement market is fueled by driving factors such as advancements in technology and growing focus towards reducing operational costs and increasing the efficiency. Increased IT spending by various organizations is expected to create opportunities for the companies operating in the market to gain a broader customer base and generate more revenues.

Structured data archiving software is used to moves data from custom provided applications to an alternative database management system or a file system while maintaining integrity. This helps in reducing the storage acquisition cost, facility requirements, and cost of preserving data for compliance while rewriting applications. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share of structured data archiving and application retirement market.

Top Key Vendors: Data Migration Services AG, Delphix, IBM Corporation, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, OpenText Corporation, PBS Software, Proofpoint, Solix Technologies, Inc., ZL Technologies.

Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The global structured data archiving and application retirement market is segmented on the basis of deployment and application. Based on deployment, the market is segmented cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as BFSI, education, IT and Telecom, manufacturing, and others.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

