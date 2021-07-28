Text Analytics Market to 2025 – IBM Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Expert Systems, OpenText, Basis Technology

The global text analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 3.23 Bn in 2017 to US$ 18.28 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.2% between 2017 and 2025.

The analysis of the global Text Analytics Market until 2025 is an in-depth study of the Text Analytics industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Text Analytics with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Text Analytics is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

The reports cover key market developments in the Text Analytics as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Text Analytics are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Text Analytics in the world market.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The key players profiled in the text analytics market report are

IBM Corporation,

SAP SE, SAS

Institute Inc.,

Clarabridge,

Expert Systems,

OpenText Corp.,

Basis Technology,

Linguamatics,

ANGOSS SOFTWARE

KNIME.

In our study, we have segmented the text analytics market by deployment type, technology, applications and verticals. Text analysis is a process of transforming input text into series of terms, or canonical forms of words that are typically stripped of inflections and junk characters. Deployment of the text analysis is done in two types: on-premise and cloud-based. Multitenant architecture is very elastic, which necessitates on-demand provisioning and de-provisioning of applications and computing resources. This type of service is preferred by the countries that either do not have their data centers or have very classified data which cannot be shared over the cloud. Cloud-based text analysis are provided over the internet that are used by various companies for analysis of their data to collect necessary information regarding the data.

On the basis of technology, text analytics can be distinguished into three types: natural language processing, automated machine learning and hybrid. Natural language processing is a scientific discipline that is concerned with making the natural language accessible to machines on the basis of text analytics. Automated machine learning promotes the development of malleable software packages which can be instantiated automatically in a data-driven way. It is a type of machine learning that can be used easily and without expert knowledge, whereas Hybrid is a mixture of NLP and Automated Machine Learning, which is required for the machine to perform the action based on commands or algorithms written in natural language

