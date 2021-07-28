Tunnel Boring Machine Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The excavators are heavy machinery used in the excavation of soils in various applications such as trench digging, material handling, forestry work, demolition, and others. The digging machine is driven usually by hydraulic, electric, or hybrid power mounted on crawler tracks. The type of excavators used for a particular job may vary in terms of its bucket size, length of the boom, operation speed, as well as arm length. Moreover, there are various types of excavators differentiated based on weight loading capacity. These are widely used in construction activities for commercial, residential, and industrial purposes.

The excavator market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to drivers such as increasing investments in construction and infrastructure in developing countries. Moreover, high demands from the mining and oil & gas construction sectors are further expected to fuel the growth of the excavator market. However, strict emission norms may restrict the growth of the excavator market. Nonetheless, the market is likely to showcase substantial growth opportunities on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1.AB Volvo

2.Caterpillar

3.Deere and Company

4.Doosan Corporation

5.Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

6.J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

7.Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.Komatsu Ltd.

9.KUBOTA Corporation

10.SANY Group

The “Global Excavator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of excavator market with detailed market segmentation by type, operating mechanism, end-user and geography. The global excavator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading excavator market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global excavator market is segmented on the basis of type, operating mechanism, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as compact excavator (<13,227 lbs), medium excavator (13,227 – 22,046 lbs), standard excavator(22,046 – 198,416 lbs), and heavy excavator(>198,416 lbs). On the basis of the operating mechanism, the market is segmented as electric, hydraulic, and hybrid. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as construction, mining, forestry & agriculture, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global excavator market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The excavator market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting excavator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the excavator market in these regions.

