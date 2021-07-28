Vehicle Electrification Market Growth, Trends, Evolving Technologies and Forecast to 2027 | BorgWarner, Clarios, Continental, Delphi Technologies, DENSO, Johnson Electric Holdings, Magna International, Mitsubishi Motors, Robert Bosch

The demand for vehicle electrification is increasingly gaining traction on account of several benefits such as lower emissions and reduced vehicle weights. In addition to this, strict environmental regulations and government initiatives are likely to support the growth of the vehicle electrification market in the coming years. North America is expected to the fastest-growing market with the rapid growth of charging infrastructure in the region.

The vehicle electrification market is expected to soar in the forecast period on account of major driving factors such as the increasing need for 48v architecture and development of newer technologies in electric vehicles. However, the higher cost may hinder the growth of the vehicle electrification market during the forecast period. On the other hand, a lucrative market opportunity for the key players lies in the electrification of commercial vehicles in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Vehicle Electrification Market:

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Clarios (Brookfield Business Partners L.P.), Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

The research report on Vehicle Electrification Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Vehicle Electrification Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global vehicle electrification market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle type, and degree of hybridization. Based on product, the market is segmented as electric pumps, electric power steering, liquid heater PTC, electric air conditioner compressor, actuator, alternator, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs). The market on the basis of the degree of hybridization is classified as Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), ICE & Micro Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and 48 V Vehicle.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Vehicle Electrification consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Vehicle Electrification market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Vehicle Electrification manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Vehicle Electrification with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

