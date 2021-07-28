Video Surveillance Market to 2025 – Panasonic, Sony, Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications, Samsung Electronics Co, FLIR, Pelco, IndigoVision Group

The analysis of the global Video Surveillance Market until 2025 is an in-depth study of the Video Surveillance industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Video Surveillance with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Video Surveillance is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

The reports cover key market developments in the Video Surveillance as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Video Surveillance are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Video Surveillance in the world market.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The List of Companies

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• Pelco (Schneider Electric)

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• IndigoVision Group Plc

• FLIR Systems Inc.

• Axis Communications AB

• Dahua Technologies Co., Ltd.

In our study, we have segmented the video surveillance market by platform, industries, services and geography. The two types of platforms considered in this research study includes hardware and software. The hardware platform is further segmented to understand the market for hardware as camera, monitor, storage device and others. The video surveillance systems have wide range of industry applications such as commercial, industrial, infrastructure, residential and institutional. These industries are sub segmented to signify the demand for video surveillance systems in each industry and the revenue generation trend in the current scenario as well as in the coming years till 2025. The various types of services include hosted video surveillance service, managed video surveillance service and hybrid video surveillance service. Geographically, the market for video surveillance is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The video surveillance market is experiencing a steady growth rate over the years in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The video surveillance market consists of well-established players and tier 2 as well as tier 3 companies across the globe, which invests huge amounts in research and development to provide the customers with high end technology and meet the demand of the customers. Some of the software companies are also participating in strengthening the video surveillance systems market grip among the end users. The modern IP cameras are now replacing the conventional or analogue cameras, and establishing a new trend of network based video surveillance cameras. The new technologies facilitate the end users by allowing to connect the cameras from a remote location and can fetch data over internet. Hence, the demand for IP cameras are increasing in developed countries as well as developing countries owing to the benefits of the systems, thus, impacting positively on the growth of the market for video surveillance systems in the coming years.

North America video surveillance market is the most matured market across the globe, owing to strict standardization of installation of video surveillance cameras. The governments of the US, Canada and Mexico are compelling different industries to procure video surveillance cameras and systems in order to minimize any sorts of criminal activities. On the other hand, rising criminal activities, terrorist activities and civil unrest actions are leading Asia Pacific region to invest significant amounts in developing and procuring technologically enriched video security cameras and systems. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region worldwide during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

• Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the video surveillance market.

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global video surveillance market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

