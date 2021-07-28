Virtual Fitting Room Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2027 | Key Player are 3D-A-PORTER, AstraFit, Coitor IT Tech, ELSE

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The virtual fitting room is a technology-driven physical as well as an online changing room. It enables shoppers virtually to try on clothes footwear, and accessories and efficiently check fit and style. It is a combination of RFID technology and augmented reality which provide simulated experience to users. Rapid digitalization of retail industry is contributing to the growth of the virtual fitting room market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Virtual reality has taken a step forward in online and offline shopping with the increasing adoption in advanced technologies viz. AR and VR for continuous improvement in customer satisfaction; however, real-time control is complicated to some extent. Growing IT spending in retail industry increase in usage of smartphones as well as virtual fitting room enabled mobile applications are likely to create new opportunities for the growth of virtual fitting room market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Virtual Fitting Room industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Virtual Fitting Room market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Virtual Fitting Room market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Virtual Fitting Room market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Virtual Fitting Room market is segmented on the basis of Component, end-user, and use case. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented into e-commerce and physical store and On the basis of the use case the market is segmented into apparel, accessories, eyewear, jewelry & watches and beauty & cosmetics.

Top Key Players in Virtual Fitting Room Market:

– 3D-A-PORTER

– AstraFit

– Coitor IT Tech

– ELSE Corp srl

– Fitnect Interactive

– Magic Mirror

– Metail Limited

– Sizebay

– Visualook

– Zugara Inc

Virtual Fitting Room Market Segments by Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Key Takeaways Virtual Fitting Room Market Landscape Virtual Fitting Room Market – Key Industry Dynamics Virtual Fitting Room Market – Global Market Analysis Virtual Fitting Room Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product Type Virtual Fitting Room Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Tow Head Type Virtual Fitting Room Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Technology Virtual Fitting Room Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End User Virtual Fitting Room Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Virtual Fitting Room Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

