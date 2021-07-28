Waste To Energy Market by Worldwide Evolving Technology, Trends, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2025 – Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Waste Management, Covanta Energy, C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

The report on “Waste To Energy Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Waste To Energy Market valued approximately USD 28 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Waste to energy involves processing municipal solid waste into heat, electricity, and refuse derived fuel . The concept has superseded the ‘garbage in – garbage out’ practice by facilitating efficient garbage management while simultaneously providing clean energy and deriving dollars out of waste. The waste to energy market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for renewable sources is anticipated to propel the global waste to energy market over the forecast period. A shift in focus towards substitutes such as coal with renewable resources to reduce carbon content is also projected to play a vital role in shaping the industry. Increasing domestic and industrial waste has prompted governments across various regions to promote energy generation from waste. Favorable government regulations in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives have had a positive influence on the growth. Growing environmental concerns for the use of non-renewable resources is expected to further complement the growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Waste Management Inc., Covanta Energy Corp., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd., Foster Wheeler A.G., Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee., China Everbright International Ltd., Veolia Environment S.A., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Xcel Energy Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Waste To Energy market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Waste To Energy market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

