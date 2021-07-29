2019-2027 Functional Food Ingredients Industry Focuses on the Top Players & Trend Analysis | Amway GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE

This Functional Food Ingredients report contains a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report underlines challenges, opportunities, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape of your business. General market conditions and probable market for a new product to be launched are also analysed in this Functional Food Ingredients Market report. TIP team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Functional Food Ingredients Market report world-class.

Functional food ingredients in functional food are targeted to offer specific functions that are more than just basic nutrition. These ingredients play a vital role in protection against acute and chronic diseases. Functional food contains natural or synthetic ingredients that promote optimal health and provide energy-boosting benefits. Probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, minerals, are some examples of functional food ingredients. Prebiotics is one such ingredient that promotes the growth of bacteria in the large intestine beneficial to intestinal health while inhibiting the growth of bacteria which are potentially harmful to intestinal health.

Leading Functional Food Ingredients Market Players: Amway GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., Tate & Lyle PLC

The global functional food ingredients market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and purpose. By source, the market is segmented as natural and synthetic. Based on type, the market is segmented as vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, hydrocolloids, essential oils, omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, carotenoids, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, and others. The market on the basis of the purpose, is classified as sports nutrition, weight management, immunity, digestive health, clinical nutrition, cardio health, and others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Functional Food Ingredients Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Functional Food Ingredients Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global functional food ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The functional food ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

