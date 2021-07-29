Active Network Management System Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2024 | ABB, Oracle, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Cisco, IBM, Itron, Landis+GYR, Indra, Chemtrols Industries, Camlin, Smarter Grid Solutions, ZIV,Argand Solutions

Global Active Network Management System Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Active Network Management (ANM) describes control systems that manage generation and load for specific purposes. Connection of this technology to the main network ensures they are fully integrated into the energy system and thus can be used in an efficient way, thereby reducing the need to invest in expensive energy network reinforcement.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Active Network Management System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB, Oracle, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Cisco, IBM, Itron, Landis+GYR, Indra, Chemtrols Industries, Camlin, Smarter Grid Solutions, ZIV,Argand Solutions

This study considers the Active Network Management System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Power Industry

Energy and Utilities

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Active Network Management System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Active Network Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Active Network Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Active Network Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Active Network Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Active Network Management System Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Active Network Management System by Players

4 Active Network Management System by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Active Network Management System Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 ABB

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Active Network Management System Product Offered

11.1.3 ABB Active Network Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 ABB News

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Active Network Management System Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle Active Network Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle News

11.3 GE

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Active Network Management System Product Offered

11.3.3 GE Active Network Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GE News

11.4 Schneider Electric

