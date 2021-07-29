Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Witnessing Robust Growth and Forecast 2026 | Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, BASF SE, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Dowdupont, DSM, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

According to Publisher, the Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors fueling the market are increasing health awareness among people and growing demand for healthy food. However, High costs involved in the R&D activities along with high price for fortified and enriched products hampers the market growth of active nutraceutical ingredients market.

Some of the key players in Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market are ADM, Ajinomoto

Arla Foods, Associated British Foods, BASF SE, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Dowdupont, DSM, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion, Kerry Group, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group and Tate & Lyle.

Traditional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, proteins, carotenoids, and fibers, formulators have started to include ingredients such as plant sterols, polyphenols, probiotics, and fatty acids in nutraceutical products.

Based on Health Benefits, Bone Health segment is constantly enhancing due to human skeletal system. It is a complex organ in constant equilibrium with the rest of the body. In addition to support and structure of the body, bone is the major reservoir for many minerals and compounds essential for maintaining a healthy pH balance. The deterioration of the body with age renders the elderly particularly susceptible to and affected by poor bone health.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Health Benefits

6 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

7 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Form

8 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Application

9 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

