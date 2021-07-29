Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Predicted By Top Players Like Black and Veatch, Echelon, Elster Group, Itron, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Sensu Usd

An advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) is an integrated and holistic system comprising of smart meters, data management systems, and communication networks that ensures efficient two-way communication between utilities and a smart utility meter. An AMI system empowers the utility companies with real-time data about power consumption, and thereby allow customers to make informed decisions about their energy usage. The advanced metering infrastructure system is anticipated to gain huge popularity globally owing to various advantages it offers to its customers.

Rising urbanization and industrialization leading to rise in the energy consumption demand coupled with government mandates on regulating energy consumption in various countries are anticipated to boost the growth of advanced metering infrastructure market exponentially. However, lack of standardization and limited interoperability among different utility companies are considered to be the major hindrances in the adoption of the advanced metering infrastructures. Smart city initiatives coupled with digitalization of the energy and utility sector in various developing economies like India and China is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the advanced metering infrastructure market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Black & Veatch

Eaton Corporation

Echelon Corporation

Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.)

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Sensu Usd

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of device, solution, and service. On the basis of device, the advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into smart meters, communication infrastructure, Home Area Networks (HANS), and In-home display units. The advanced metering infrastructure market on the basis of the solution is classified into MDM, Meter Data Analytics, AMI security, and meter communication infrastructure. Based on service, the advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into system integration, meter deployment, program management and consulting.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

