Aircraft navigation software Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Rockwell Collins, Lehmann Aviation, Airbox Aerospace

According to a new market study entitled “Aircraft navigation software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

The “Global Aircraft navigation software Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Aircraft navigation software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Aircraft navigation software market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of type, application, and geography.

Air navigation software provides a real-time moving to the aircrafts. It is a map navigation application. Depending upon the type of flights navigation systems are installed in the aircrafts. Factors responsible to drive the growth of aircraft navigation software is increase in the procurement and delivery of aircrafts majorly commercial aircrafts. Another factor driving the aircraft navigation software market is, in order to comply with standard regulations set in aviation industry.

However, factors such as high maintenance cost of software and high air traffic management system act as one of a restraining factor in aircraft navigation software market. Despite of restraining factors, introduction of new technologies in respect to provide updated version of navigation software for flights and also to bring better management system to handle air traffic. These factors are anticipated to provide ample of opportunities for aircraft navigation software market in the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Rockwell Collins, Inc.

2. Lehmann Aviation

3. Airbox Aerospace Limited

4. Zamar AG

5. Resa Airport Data Systems

6. Dynon Avionics

7. Kongsberg Geospatial Ltd.

8. Copperchase Limited

9. SkyDemon

10. NAVBLUE (Airbus)

The global aircraft navigation software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft navigation software market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Aircraft navigation software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five forces for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key aircraft navigation software market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their porter’s five forces and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

