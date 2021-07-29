Artificial Pancreas Device System market 2019: Latest Trends, Technology Advancement by Defymed, TypeZero Technologies, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc., Medtronic,, Dexcom, Inc., Admetsys And Others

Global Artificial Pancreas Device System market research report provides with a range of insights about industry and business solutions that will support you stay ahead of the competition. This market report is the outcome of persistent efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who carries out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. In addition, this market report provides plentiful insights and business solutions with which you can stand apart from the other market players. The Artificial Pancreas Device System report makes your organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

The global artificial pancreas device systems market accounted to US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,168.1Mn by 2025.

Market highlights in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. Analyze and forecast market on the basis of type, function and application.

Key Competitors In Market are Defymed, TypeZero Technologies, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc., Medtronic,, Dexcom, Inc., Admetsys, Beta Bionics, Cellnovo, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global artificial pancreas device systems industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below:

2018: In June, 2018, Insulet Corporation received FDA approval for its Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System.

2017: In January, 2017, Dexcom, Inc. expanded their global presence with a new Canadian headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia. The headquarter aims to make it easier for more Canadians to get started with CGM.

2016: In February 2016, Cellnovo completed the full registration process required by the Italian Ministry of Health for medical devices and has been able to import and distribute the Cellnovo diabetes management system in Italy.

Market segmentation:

Artificial Pancreas Device System Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Control to Range, Control to Target and Threshold Suspended Device Systems); and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The target audience for the report on the market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

