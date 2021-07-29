Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Expected to Reach $2,368.4 million by 2026 – Siemens, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Koninklijke Philips, Toshiba Company, CapeRay, SuperSonic Imagine, SonoCine, Qview Medical

The “Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market ” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

According to Publisher, the Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is accounted for $565.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,368.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Increasing extensive research and development, growing government advocation towards the breast cancer awareness and rising technological advancement are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, high maintenance and manufacturing cost is hindering the market growth.

Know More|Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019280

The Automated breast ultrasound system is mainly considered to obtain ultrasound images with the assist of a broadband transducer which is scanned over the whole breast to capture 3D ultrasound volume data. It provides 3D images and detects cancer in dense breast tissues.

Based on End User, Hospitals segment has significant growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of ABUS in hospitals due to its improved screening and diagnostic capabilities leading to effective disease management and along with presence of skilled professionals are some of the factors fueling the market growth.

By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of breast cancer cases, increasing presence of breast cancer diagnostic centers, and growing number of product launches are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market include Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Company, CapeRay, SuperSonic Imagine, SonoCine. Inc., Qview Medical, Seno Medical Instruments, Inc., Volpara Solutions and Delphinus Medical Technologies.

Know More|Download Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019280

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Overview

5.2 Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.