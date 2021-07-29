Automotive Augmented Reality Market to Witness Astonishing Growth – Global analysis and forecasts

Automotive Augmented Reality Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision.

The consistent evolution of the augmented reality technology has had its impacts on the automotive industry too. Advancements in the display glass technology coupled with proliferating demands for driver assistance systems are anticipated to drive the global automotive augmented reality market during the forecast period. Higher technological integration costs is a major restraining factor for the automotive augmented reality market. Increasing measures by automotive OEMs to ensure driver safety and guidance system integrations is providing new opportunities to the market players operating in the automotive augmented reality market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Bosch GmBH, DENSO Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Microsoft Coporation, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. , NVIDIA Corporation, Pioneer Corporation , Visteon Corporation, Volkswagen and Yazaki Corporation

The global automotive augmented reality market is segmented on the basis of function, sensor technology, digital technology and level of autonomous driving. Based on function, the automotive augmented reality market is segmented into AR HUD with Navigation, AR HUD with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), AR HUD with Standard Functions, AR HUD with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Advanced AR HUD. On the basis of sensor technology, the automotive augmented reality market is segmented into LiDAR, Radar, Sensor Fusion and CCD/CMOS Image Sensors. Further, the automotive augmented reality market is segmented on the basis of digital technology into TFT-LCD and other advanced technologies. The automotive augmented reality market on the basis of the level of autonomous driving is classified into fully autonomous and semi-autonomous.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive augmented reality market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive Augmented Reality Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive Augmented Reality Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive Augmented Reality Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Function Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Sensor Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Display Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Level Of Autonomous Driving Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive Augmented Reality Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

