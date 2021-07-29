Automotive Front-end Module Market to witness Huge Growth Owing to increasing Demand Worldwide

The Automotive Front End Module market is growing significantly as there is an increase in the production of passenger and pickup trucks worldwide. The prominent drivers of the Automotive Front End Module market are small and light vehicle production, demand for front end module modularization, lightweight front end modules and concerns over driver and passenger safety. On the other hand, safety and technological constraints involved in lightweight FEMs are restricting market growth. However, growing aftermarket and strict government regulation on mandating to pertain fuel efficiency and emission creating opportunities for the Automotive Front End Module market.

The global Automotive Front – end Module market is segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, and material. Based on component, the market is segmented as radiator, motor fan, condenser, internal air cooler, radiator core support, oil cooler, headlight, front grill, bumper, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on material, the market is segmented as steel, aluminum, plastic, hybrid, and composites.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Front – end Module market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Front – end Module market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Front – end Module companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Behr Hella Service GmbH

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Denso Corporation

Faurecia SA

HBPO Group

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International Inc.

Mahle GmbH

SL Corporation

Valeo

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

