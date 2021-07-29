Beta-Glucan Market 2019 – Growth Analysis, Increasing Demand, Future Outlook and Top Key Players Gnosis by Lesaffre, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., MilliporeSigma, Ohly GmbH, Super Beta Glucan Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC

The report aims to provide an overview of Beta-Glucan Market with detailed market segmentation by source, application, category and geography. The global beta-glucan market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading beta-glucan market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key beta-glucan companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Cargill, Incorporated, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Garuda International Inc., Gnosis by Lesaffre, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., MilliporeSigma, Ohly GmbH, Super Beta Glucan Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC

Growing health consciousness among individual and across the globe is driving the demand for the beta-glucan market. Furthermore, increasing application of beta-glucan in different industries is also projected to influence the beta-glucan market significantly. Moreover, decreasing prices of primary raw material sources are anticipated to have a robust impact in the beta-glucan market. Increasing health expenditure worldwide is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Beta-glucan are substance which are found in the cell walls of lichens, fungi, algae, yeasts, bacteria. Beta glucan are also found in certain plants, such as barley and oats. Beta-glucan contain a group of B-D-glucose polysaccharides. Beta glucan are used for treating diabetes, high cholesterol, cancer, and HIV/AIDS. Beta glucan also help to boost the immune system. Beta glucan are used as a food additive in various products such as salad dressings, cheese spreads, sour cream, frozen desserts, etc.

The report analyzes factors affecting beta-glucan market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the beta-glucan market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Beta-Glucan Market Landscape Beta-Glucan Market – Key Market Dynamics Beta-Glucan Market – Global Market Analysis Beta-Glucan Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Beta-Glucan Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Beta-Glucan Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Beta-Glucan Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Beta-Glucan Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

