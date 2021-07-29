Bike and Scooter Rental Market is expected to reach $11.10 billion by 2027 | Global anlaysis and Forecast report

A bike rental or scooter rentals rent out bikes and scooters for short periods of time, usually for a few hours. Rentals are mostly provided by bike shops as a sideline to their main businesses of sales and service, but some shops specialize in rentals.Global Bike and Scooter Rental accounted for $2.04 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $11.10 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period.

Sustainable and technologically advanced mobility and rise of micro-mobility as a budget-friendly mode of transportation are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, lack of supporting infrastructure for micro-mobility is hampering the market growth.

This includes market characteristics, consisting of segmentation, market share, trends and strategies for this market. The Market Size section provides historical forecasts of market growth and future. An in-depth analysis of the major companies operating in the market is also mentioned in this research report

Some of the key players in Bike and Scooter Rental market include Jump, Cityscoot, COUP, Lime, Grow Mobility, Nextbike, Bird, Spin, Lyft, Mobike, Cityscoot, Ecooltra, Skip, Bolt, Scoot, and Hopr.

Further the market is segmented Based on the operational model, dockless segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the lesser requirement of hardware for securing and managing inventory. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing concerns over pollution as well as growing traffic congestion.

Service Types Covered:

– Subscription-Based

– Pay as You Go

Propulsions Covered:

– Electric

– Pedal

– Gasoline

Operational Models Covered:

– Station-Based

– Dockless

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Scooter

– Bike

– Other Vehicle Types

Applications Covered:

– Long-distance Travel (5 to 15 km)

– Short Trip (distance 5 km or less)

– Long-distance Travel (15 km or more)

The market size section gives the market size covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. Also an in-depth analysis of key players is mentioned in this research report. Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Service Type

6 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Propulsion

7 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Operational Model

8 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Vehicle Type

9 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Application

10 Global Bike and Scooter Rental Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

